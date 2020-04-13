B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on HomeStreet (HMST)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss maintained a Buy rating on HomeStreet (HMST) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HomeStreet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HomeStreet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.44 million and net profit of $10.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.29 million and had a net profit of $15.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HMST in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family mortgage loans for sale in the secondary markets. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.