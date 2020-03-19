B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Guess (GES)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Guess (GES) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.92, close to its 52-week low of $3.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.2% and a 30.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Lululemon Athletica, and American Eagle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Guess is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50, representing a 272.7% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Guess’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $79.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $23.05 million.

Guess?, Inc. engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.