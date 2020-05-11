B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT (GMRE) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Medical REIT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.95 and a one-year low of $6.99. Currently, Global Medical REIT has an average volume of 479.7K.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

