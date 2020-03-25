B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Gaia (GAIA)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -26.4% and a 17.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Gaia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Based on Gaia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.69 million and GAAP net loss of $2.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GAIA in relation to earlier this year.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.