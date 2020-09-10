B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Ellington Financial (EFC)

Catie Powers- September 10, 2020, 8:05 AM EDT

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Buy rating on Ellington Financial (EFC) yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.2% and a 51.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Saratoga Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Financial with a $13.90 average price target.

Based on Ellington Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $43.31 million and net profit of $39.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.29 million and had a net profit of $12.64 million.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

