B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Dycom (DY)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Dycom (DY) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dycom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a one-year high of $60.55 and a one-year low of $12.24. Currently, Dycom has an average volume of 904.3K.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.