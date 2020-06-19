B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes ' ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 45.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cherry Hill Mortgage with a $10.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.60 and a one-year low of $2.76. Currently, Cherry Hill Mortgage has an average volume of 413.4K.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets. The company was founded on October 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, NJ.