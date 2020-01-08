B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Carter’s (CRI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Carter’s (CRI) yesterday and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.12, close to its 52-week high of $111.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carter’s with a $109.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $111.97 and a one-year low of $77.00. Currently, Carter’s has an average volume of 491.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRI in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Greg Foglesong, the EVP North American Retail of CRI sold 4,125 shares for a total of $412,583.

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.