B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Cars (CARS)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cars (CARS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cars is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.17.

The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $8.23. Currently, Cars has an average volume of 1.15M.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships.