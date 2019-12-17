B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Cars (CARS)

Ryan Adist- December 17, 2019, 7:38 AM EDT

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cars (CARS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cars is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $8.23. Currently, Cars has an average volume of 1.15M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts