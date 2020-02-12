B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Camtek (CAMT)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Camtek (CAMT), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Camtek with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on Camtek’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $5.77 million.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry.