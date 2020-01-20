B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report issued on January 17, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf (ELY), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.02, close to its 52-week high of $22.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Callaway Golf is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.58, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.33 and a one-year low of $14.50. Currently, Callaway Golf has an average volume of 720.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Clubs, Golf Balls, and Gear, Accessories & Other.

Read More on ELY: