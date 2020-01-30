B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Brunswick (BC)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick (BC), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.94, close to its 52-week high of $63.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.5% and a 36.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brunswick is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.25, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Brunswick’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $236 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $41.2 million.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine, Boat, and Fitness. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories.