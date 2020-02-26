B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Ashford Hospitality (AHT) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.23, equals to its 52-week low of $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Office Properties Income, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality with a $3.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.89 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, Ashford Hospitality has an average volume of 431.5K.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. It invests in lodging-related assets; direct hotel investments; mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition; first-lien mortgage financing through origination or acquisition; sale-leaseback transactions; and other hospitality transactions.