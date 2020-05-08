B.Riley FBR Keeps a Buy Rating on Agenus (AGEN)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Agenus (AGEN), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 42.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agenus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.58 and a one-year low of $1.83. Currently, Agenus has an average volume of 2.62M.

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes AGEN1884, AGEN2034, INCAGN1876, INCAGN1949, Prophage, AutoSynVax, PhosphoSynVax, and AS-21 Stimulon. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.