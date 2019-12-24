B.Riley FBR Initiates a Buy Rating on TravelCenters (TA)

TravelCenters (TA) received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.24, close to its 52-week high of $18.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 55.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Senior Housing Properties, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TravelCenters with a $35.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.81 and a one-year low of $3.35. Currently, TravelCenters has an average volume of 77.46K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TA in relation to earlier this year.

TravelCenters of America, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of travel centers and convenience stores. It products and services include diesel fuel and gasoline, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick serve restaurants, travel and convenience stores, and various driver amenities.