B.Riley FBR Initiates a Buy Rating on Semler Scientific (SMLR)

Semler Scientific (SMLR) received a Buy rating and a $61.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 42.5% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Semler Scientific with a $61.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $57.84 and a one-year low of $30.00. Currently, Semler Scientific has an average volume of 15.98K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMLR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers’ patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.