B.Riley FBR Initiates a Buy Rating on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech (FBIO) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 55.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Biotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.59 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Fortress Biotech has an average volume of 246.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Product Sales, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development, and National. The National segment consists of National Holdings Corporation, an independent brokerage company.