B.Riley FBR Initiates a Buy Rating on EDAP TMS (EDAP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva initiated coverage with a Buy rating on EDAP TMS (EDAP) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 35.1% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EDAP TMS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00, implying a 125.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

EDAP TMS’s market cap is currently $65.39M and has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.11.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses in the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.