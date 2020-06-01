B.Riley FBR Initiates a Buy Rating on Drive Shack (DS)

Drive Shack (DS) received a Buy rating and a $4.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.4% and a 25.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Drive Shack is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.31 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, Drive Shack has an average volume of 1.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DS in relation to earlier this year.

Drive Shack, Inc. engages in golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of interest income on short-term investments, general and administrative expenses, etc. The company was founded in June 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

