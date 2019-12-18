B.Riley FBR Initiates a Buy Rating on Cormedix (CRMD)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cormedix (CRMD) and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.55.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 36.8% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cormedix with a $14.00 average price target.

Based on Cormedix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRMD in relation to earlier this year.

CorMedix, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases.