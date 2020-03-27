B.Riley FBR Downgrades BRT Realty (BRT) to Hold

BRT Realty (BRT) received a Hold rating and a $10.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BRT Realty with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on BRT Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.04 million and net profit of $3.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.48 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.11 million.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. It operates through the Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate business segments. The Multi-Family Real Estate segment comprises of the ownership, operation, and development of multi family properties. The Other Real Estate segment includes activities related to the ownership, operation, and development of other real estate assets. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.