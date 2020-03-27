B.Riley FBR Downgrades Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) to Hold

Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) received a Hold rating and a $7.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.98, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 52.4% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Bluerock Residential Growth has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25, which is a 62.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.66 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Bluerock Residential Growth has an average volume of 236.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BRG in relation to earlier this year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.