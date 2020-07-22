B.Riley FBR Downgrades Agora (API) to Hold

B.Riley FBR analyst FBR Capital downgraded Agora (API) to Hold on February 11. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.74.

Agora has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.00, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Agora Inc provides real time communication solutions. The company offers real time video calling, voice calling, live audio and video streaming, recording, and real-time messaging. It serves gaming, retail, and education industries. The company operates in the People’s Republic of China and the United States of America and majority of its revenue is derived from the People’s Republic of China.