B.Riley FBR Believes XPEL (XPEL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on XPEL (XPEL), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.83, close to its 52-week high of $18.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 47.4% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Waitr Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for XPEL with a $19.00 average price target.

Based on XPEL’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.39 million and net profit of $1.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.73 million and had a net profit of $1.86 million.

XPEL, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.