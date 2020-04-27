B.Riley FBR Believes Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor (VSTO), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.76, close to its 52-week high of $10.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -20.5% and a 22.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vista Outdoor with a $12.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.42 and a one-year low of $4.29. Currently, Vista Outdoor has an average volume of 825.3K.

Vista Outdoor, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports product lines include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components and firearms. The Outdoor Products product lines include action sports, archery and hunting accessories, camping, global eyewear and sport protection products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, MN.