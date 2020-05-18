B.Riley FBR Believes TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Won’t Stop Here

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX) yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.30, close to its 52-week high of $21.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 43.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

TG Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, a 70.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.59 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, TG Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.4M.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.