B.Riley FBR Believes SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on SilverCrest Metals (SILV), with a price target of $10.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.83, close to its 52-week high of $9.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SilverCrest Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.11, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, National Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.18 and a one-year low of $3.15. Currently, SilverCrest Metals has an average volume of 1.29M.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano. The company was founded on June 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.