B.Riley FBR Believes Seabridge Gold (SA) Won’t Stop Here

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Buy rating on Seabridge Gold (SA) on May 27 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.22, close to its 52-week high of $19.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Seabridge Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.09, a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$27.50 price target.

Based on Seabridge Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SA in relation to earlier this year.

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and development of gold properties. Its objective is to provide its shareholders with exceptional leverage to a rising gold price. It focuses on the KSM, Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, and building trust projects. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.