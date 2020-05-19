B.Riley FBR Believes Royal Gold (RGLD) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold (RGLD), with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.28, close to its 52-week high of $138.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.38.

The company has a one-year high of $138.78 and a one-year low of $59.78. Currently, Royal Gold has an average volume of 882.3K.

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment focuses on the non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the revenue or metals produced from the project. The company was founded on January 5, 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.