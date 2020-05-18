B.Riley FBR Believes Novavax (NVAX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax (NVAX), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.63, close to its 52-week high of $46.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 43.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.60, which is a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.00 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Novavax has an average volume of 10.04M.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

