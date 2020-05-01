B.Riley FBR Believes NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.62, close to its 52-week high of $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 64.8% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

NeoPhotonics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.31, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on NeoPhotonics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $103 million and net profit of $2.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.73 million.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

