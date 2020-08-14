B.Riley FBR Believes MTBC (MTBC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC (MTBC), with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.97, close to its 52-week high of $13.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTBC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.46.

The company has a one-year high of $13.40 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 179.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTBC in relation to earlier this year.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services. The Practice management segment involves in the management of three medical practices. The company was founded by Mahmud Ul Haq on September 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.