B.Riley FBR Believes Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.49, close to its 52-week high of $15.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 59.1% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Bluerock Residential Growth, and Franklin Street Properties.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.71 million and GAAP net loss of $68.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.38 million and had a net profit of $28.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MNR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.