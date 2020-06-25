B.Riley FBR Believes Medifast (MED) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Medifast (MED) and a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.01, close to its 52-week high of $130.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, DHI Group, and PFSweb.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medifast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Medifast’s market cap is currently $1.45B and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Scott Schlackman, a Director at MED sold 3,119 shares for a total of $335,455.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Medifast, Inc. is a health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of healthy living products and programs. Its product lines include weight loss, weight management and healthy living meal replacements, snacks, hydration products, and vitamins. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.