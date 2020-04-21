B.Riley FBR Believes Limelight Networks (LLNW) Won’t Stop Here

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks (LLNW) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.25, close to its 52-week high of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Brightcove, and TrueCar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Limelight Networks with a $7.50 average price target, implying a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.00 and a one-year low of $2.21. Currently, Limelight Networks has an average volume of 1.71M.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services. It products include digital content & video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage & support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video & video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June, 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.