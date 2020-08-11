B.Riley FBR Believes GCI Liberty (GLIBA) Still Has Room to Grow

B.Riley FBR analyst Zachary Silver reiterated a Buy rating on GCI Liberty (GLIBA) today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.14, close to its 52-week high of $84.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.8% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Nexstar Media Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GCI Liberty with a $102.00 average price target.

Based on GCI Liberty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $236 million and GAAP net loss of $632 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a net profit of $679 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLIBA in relation to earlier this year.

GCI Liberty, Inc. engages in the operation of communications businesses. It operates through the GCI Holdings; and Corporate and Other segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska. The Corporate and Other segment consists of those assets or businesses which do not qualify as a separate reportable segment. The company was founded by Bridget L. Baker and Ronald A. Duncan in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.