B.Riley FBR Believes Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.94, close to its 52-week high of $6.08.

Sharma has an average return of 37.9% when recommending Gain Capital Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #4805 out of 6408 analysts.

Gain Capital Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.33.

Based on Gain Capital Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $53.81 million and GAAP net loss of $31.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GCAP in relation to earlier this year.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Futures. The Retail segment provides its retail customers around the world with access to a range global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for difference. The Futures segment includes exchange-traded futures and options on futures on various global exchanges. This segment offers futures services through its subsidiary, GAIN Capital Group, LLC, under the GAIN Capital Futures brand. The company was founded by Mark E. Galant in October 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.