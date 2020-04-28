B.Riley FBR Believes Gaia (GAIA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gaia (GAIA), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.16, close to its 52-week high of $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -20.5% and a 22.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, which is a 45.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.00 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Gaia has an average volume of 121.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GAIA in relation to earlier this year.

Gaia, Inc. operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing, and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.