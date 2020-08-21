B.Riley FBR Believes Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Still Has Room to Grow

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech (FBIO) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.72, close to its 52-week high of $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 53.9% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Fortress Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, representing a 121.3% upside. In a report issued on August 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.76 and a one-year low of $1.04. Currently, Fortress Biotech has an average volume of 988.2K.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Product Sales, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development, and National. The National segment consists of National Holdings Corporation, an independent brokerage company. The company was founded on June 28, 2006 in and is headquartered in New York, NY.