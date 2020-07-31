B.Riley FBR Believes Formfactor (FORM) Still Has Room to Grow

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Formfactor (FORM) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.85, close to its 52-week high of $33.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Formfactor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

Formfactor’s market cap is currently $2.35B and has a P/E ratio of 47.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FORM in relation to earlier this year.

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.