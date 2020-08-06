B.Riley FBR Believes Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Still Has Room to Grow

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.71, close to its 52-week high of $12.76.

Sharma has an average return of 27.4% when recommending Donnelley Financial Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #669 out of 6873 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Donnelley Financial Solutions with a $13.33 average price target, representing a 24.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.76 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average volume of 333.3K.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States. Its services include content management, multi-channel content distribution, data management and analytics services, collaborative workflow and business reporting tools, and translations and other language services in support of its clients communications requirements. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.