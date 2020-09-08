B.Riley FBR Believes Crocs (CROX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on September 1, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Crocs (CROX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.75, close to its 52-week high of $43.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.0% and a 35.4% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Crocs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.86.

The company has a one-year high of $43.79 and a one-year low of $8.40. Currently, Crocs has an average volume of 1.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.