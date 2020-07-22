B.Riley FBR Believes Coeur Mining (CDE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 10, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Coeur Mining (CDE), with a price target of $13.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.33, close to its 52-week high of $8.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coeur Mining with a $7.52 average price target, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.29 and a one-year low of $1.98. Currently, Coeur Mining has an average volume of 7.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDE in relation to earlier this year.

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina and Australia. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo complex, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.