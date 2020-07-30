B.Riley FBR Believes Brunswick (BC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Brunswick (BC), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.37, close to its 52-week high of $72.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.5% and a 35.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Brunswick has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.78.

The company has a one-year high of $72.47 and a one-year low of $25.22. Currently, Brunswick has an average volume of 935.9K.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine and Boat. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories. The Boat segment produces and markets boats such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruiser, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum. The company was founded by John Brunswick in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, IL.