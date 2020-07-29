B.Riley FBR Believes Brunswick (BC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on July 22, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Brunswick (BC), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.30, close to its 52-week high of $71.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.7% and a 35.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brunswick is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.78, a -10.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Brunswick’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $966 million and net profit of $69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.05 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $36.3 million.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreation products, including marine engines, boats, fitness equipment, and active recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Marine Engine and Boat. The Marine segment manufactures and sells recreational marine engines and marine parts and accessories. The Boat segment produces and markets boats such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruiser, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum. The company was founded by John Brunswick in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, IL.