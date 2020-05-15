B.Riley FBR Believes AudioEye (AEYE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on AudioEye (AEYE), with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.78, close to its 52-week high of $9.47.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AudioEye is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

Based on AudioEye’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.57 million and GAAP net loss of $1.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.78 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.43 million.

AudioEye, Inc. provides digital accessibility technology solutions. It develops patented, Internet content publication and distribution software, enabling the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing for real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company invents, manufactures and distributes mobile, advertising and Internet technologies that enable users to transact, communicate and engage with products, brands and content using networked interactive voice browsing technology. The firm focuses on providing solutions to the Internet, print, broadcast and other media, irrespective of an individual’s network connection, device, location, or impairment. The company provides e-Learning and e-Commerce systems, as well as Internet publishing products and services. AudioEye was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.