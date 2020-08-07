B.Riley FBR Believes Airgain (AIRG) Won’t Stop Here

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Airgain (AIRG) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.73, close to its 52-week high of $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airgain with a $21.50 average price target, a 54.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Airgain’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.22 million and GAAP net loss of $1.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.11 million and had a net profit of $337K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AIRG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.