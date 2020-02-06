B.Riley FBR Assigns a Hold Rating on Royal Gold (RGLD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf assigned a Hold rating to Royal Gold (RGLD) today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 34.4% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $119.60 average price target.

Based on Royal Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $41.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $23.59 million.

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests.