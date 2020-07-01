B.Riley FBR Assigns a Buy Rating on Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA)

In a report released yesterday, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 42.4% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as S&W Seed Company, HC2 Holdings, and Luxfer.

Motorcar Parts Of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50, a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.60 and a one-year low of $10.43. Currently, Motorcar Parts Of America has an average volume of 159.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MPAA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2020, Scott Joseph Adelson, a Director at MPAA bought 3,000 shares for a total of $19,860.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.