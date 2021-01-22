AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 73.3% and a 61.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AzurRx BioPharma with a $4.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.52 and a one-year low of $0.37. Currently, AzurRx BioPharma has an average volume of 2.53M.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. It focuses on MS1819-SD, and B-Lactamase program products. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

